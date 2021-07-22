Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,500 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,214 ($15.86). 416,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,967. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.49. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188 in the last quarter.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

