Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

GROUF stock remained flat at $$17.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

