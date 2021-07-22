Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €23.80 ($28.00) and last traded at €23.80 ($28.00). Approximately 787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($28.59).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Grammer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.