Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

