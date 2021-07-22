Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,104 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 91.67. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.