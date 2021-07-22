Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 14,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

