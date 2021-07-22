Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

