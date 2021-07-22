Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Hackett Group worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

HCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 49,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

