Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,783 shares of company stock worth $4,472,048 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,919. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

