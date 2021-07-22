Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

HCSG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,681. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

