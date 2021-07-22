Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

