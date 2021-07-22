Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.