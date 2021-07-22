Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

PCVX stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 141,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,672. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

