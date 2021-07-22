Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $327.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00374821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.