Graviton (GTON) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00015545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $24,240.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.