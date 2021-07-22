Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $688.45. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

