Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

FRT opened at $118.47 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

