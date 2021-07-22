Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.48 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

