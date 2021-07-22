Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of National Vision worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $223,000.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of EYE opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

