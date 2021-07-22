Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.74 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

