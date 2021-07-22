Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.10 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KRC opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

