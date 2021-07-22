Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.30 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Abiomed worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abiomed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 73.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,419,000 after buying an additional 51,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

ABMD opened at $322.85 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

