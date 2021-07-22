Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagen by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seagen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

