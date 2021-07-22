Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Agora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

