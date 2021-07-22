Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 14,654 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.