Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,110 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Pentair worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.34 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.