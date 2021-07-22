Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 38,285 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

