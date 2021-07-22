Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,900 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Zai Lab worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

