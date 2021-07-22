Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

