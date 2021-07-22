Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 192,485 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

