Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,945 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.47. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

