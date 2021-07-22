Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 527 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

