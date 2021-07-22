Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,362 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $60.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

