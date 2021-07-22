Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,650 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

