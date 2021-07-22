Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC downgraded Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

