Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWO. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.85.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$37.18. 496,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.84. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

