Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.75.

GWO traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$38.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

