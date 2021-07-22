Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWB opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

