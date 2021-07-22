Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.