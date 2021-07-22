Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.