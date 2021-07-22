GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of GreenSky worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 53.4% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GreenSky by 26.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSKY stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

