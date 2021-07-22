Grid+ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,754.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $30,754.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars.

