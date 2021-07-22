Grin Trading Down 13.4% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.52 or 0.06256027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.62 or 0.01368720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00371336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00134091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00610547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00382481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00300203 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin's total supply is 79,061,940 coins. Grin's official website is grin-tech.org . Grin's official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin's official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

