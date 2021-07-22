Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric J. Jr. Lindberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 3,228,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,005. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

