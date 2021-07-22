Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $175.50 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

