Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GPI opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.40.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.