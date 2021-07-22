Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPAGF. Barclays downgraded Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Gruma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gruma stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

