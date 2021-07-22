Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,227.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Gulden has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $10,227.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00371864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,427,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

