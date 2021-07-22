Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.