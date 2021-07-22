Halving Coin (HALV) Market Cap Reaches $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

